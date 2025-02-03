Garrett officially announced Monday his request to be traded by the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Garrett, the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, said in his announcement: "The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl." The 29-year-old's trade request comes with the context of the Browns seemingly entering a rebuilding phase, with Deshaun Watson (Achilles) uncertain for the 2025 season, and Cleveland in the mix to potentially reset at the quarterback position, holding the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. General manager Andrew Berry stated late January that Garrett isn't on the trade block, specifying that even an offer of two first-round picks wouldn't move the needle, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, but the defensive end's superstar status gives him substantial leverage. He has two years remaining on his current deal, with both seasons carrying roughly a $20 million cap hit.