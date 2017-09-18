Browns' Myles Garrett: Making progress
Garrett (ankle) is progressing in his recovery and could potentially work in practice this week.
Garrett is only 12 days removed from suffering the high ankle sprain, but the Browns remained reluctant to ever say he would miss Week 3. Head coach Hue Jackson indicated that he hopes the 2017 first overall pick can get some practice work in this week, but Garrett was seen in a walking boot while in the locker room Monday.
