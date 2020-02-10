Garrett met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday to discuss a possible reinstatement from his indefinite suspension, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

While there's still no timeline for the decision, we should have clarity soon on how long Garrett's ban will last. The 24-year-old defensive end already sat out the final six games of the 2019 season for swinging a helmet at Mason Rudolph's head in Week 11. Until his suspension is lifted, Garrett is ineligible to participate in the Browns' offseason program.