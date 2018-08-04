Browns' Myles Garrett: Misses practice Saturday
Garrett did not participate in Saturday's practice due to an undisclosed reason, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Garrett could have simply been given a veteran's rest day, but he has been sporting a sleeve on his knee throughout training camp. Expect him back at practice in a timely fashion as he's not likely dealing with any significant health issues.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Sony Michel injury Fantasy fallout
Sony Michel will miss at least part of the preseason and potentially part of the regular season...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Williams
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Ten-team auction results
Our first mock auction draft of the 2018 preseason was WILD! Bargains galore helped push a...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...