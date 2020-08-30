site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Myles Garrett: Misses practice Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Garrett was held out of practice Sunday with a wrist ailment, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Coach Kevin Stefanski says the teams was merely showing an "abundance of caution." It sounds like Garrett should return to practice before Week 1.
