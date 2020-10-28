Garrett isn't practicing Wednesday due to an ankle injury, but coach Kevin Stefanski says the team is "just being cautious" with the star pass-rusher, Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Stefanski's comments suggest there's little cause for concern here, though seeing Garrett back out at practice Thursday would help put any doubts about his status for Sunday's game against the Raiders to rest. With nine sacks through seven games, Garrett has thus far justified the Browns' decision to hand him a five-year, $125 million extension this offseason.