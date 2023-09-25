Garrett recorded five tackles (four solo), 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's 27-3 win versus the Titans.

Garrett took advantage of a shaky Tennessee offensive line and wrecked their gameplan from the word 'go' in Week 3, somehow making an even bigger impact on the game than his stats would indicate. He's on pace for a career year in the sack column even by his absurd standards, making him a top IDP option at defensive line and arguably an early frontrunner for defensive player of the year.