Garrett recorded five total tackles (all solo), including 4.0 sacks, in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Ravens.

After going without a sack from Week 4 through Week 6, Garrett has erupted for 11.0 sacks over the Browns' last four games. The 29-year-old surpassed Brian Burns and now leads the NFL with 15.0 sacks through 10 appearances this season, needing just 1.5 more in Cleveland's final seven games to set a new personal best. Expect Garrett to continue wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks in the Week 12 matchup against the Raiders.