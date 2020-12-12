Cleveland defensive coordinator Joe Woods expects Garrett to play more in Monday's game than he did last week, Nate Ulrich of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garrett came off the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week after missing two games and played 52 of 72 snaps (72 percent). Over the previous eight games in which the edge rusher has been available for the entire game, Garrett averaged 83 percent of the snaps. Woods expects to see normal usage in his second week back. "This week, he'll be in better shape. He'll have more practices under his belt and should be good to go," said Woods. Garrett is tied for third in the NFL with 10.5 sacks.