Browns' Myles Garrett: Moves closer to sack record
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garrett record 0.5 sacks in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bills in Week 16.
The half-sack was the only tackle on which Garret was involved, but it moved him one step closer to the season record for sacks. He's up to 22.0 and needs another 1.0 sacks over the final two games to establish a new NFL season high. That pursuit will be one of the few on-field areas of interest as the Browns finish out a second consecutive double-digit loss season.
