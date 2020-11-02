Coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett (knee) has no structural issues after undergoing an MRI on Monday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Stefanski relayed after Sunday's loss to the Raiders that the 24-year-old was dealing with knee pain, but he should be able to play after the Browns' bye this week. Garrett entered the contest with an ankle issue and was limited to 46 percent of defensive snaps due to the injuries, but he'll now have some extra time to recover before the Week 10 matchup with Houston.