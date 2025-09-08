default-cbs-image
Garrett had five tackles, including 2.0 sacks, four tackles for a loss and three quarterback hits in Sunday's 17-16 loss to Cincinnati in Week 1.

Garrett overcame a minor hip injury that forced him to a miss a practice during the week of preparation for the season opener. The edge rusher is well on his way to an eighth consecutive double-digit sack season.

