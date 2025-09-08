Browns' Myles Garrett: New season, same Garrett
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garrett had five tackles, including 2.0 sacks, four tackles for a loss and three quarterback hits in Sunday's 17-16 loss to Cincinnati in Week 1.
Garrett overcame a minor hip injury that forced him to a miss a practice during the week of preparation for the season opener. The edge rusher is well on his way to an eighth consecutive double-digit sack season.
More News
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Cleared to play•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Remaining in CLE on record deal•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Both sides dug in on stances•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Cleveland won't entertain trade•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Makes trade request official•