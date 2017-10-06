Garrett (ankle) won't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Browns limited Garrett's practice participation all week, but with the No. 1 overall pick enduring no setbacks with his ankle during that time, he'll be cleared to make his long-awaited NFL debut this weekend. Don't be surprised if Garrett's snap count is a bit limited Sunday as a result of the extended layoff, but assuming his health prevails, he should take on a three-down role and emerge as the team's top pass-rushing threat before long.