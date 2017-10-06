Browns' Myles Garrett: NFL debut on tap Sunday
Garrett (ankle) won't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Jets.
The Browns limited Garrett's practice participation all week, but with the No. 1 overall pick enduring no setbacks with his ankle during that time, he'll be cleared to make his long-awaited NFL debut this weekend. Don't be surprised if Garrett's snap count is a bit limited Sunday as a result of the extended layoff, but assuming his health prevails, he should take on a three-down role and emerge as the team's top pass-rushing threat before long.
