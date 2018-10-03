Garrett recorded nine tackles (seven solo) and 0.5 sacks during Sunday's 45-42 overtime loss to the Raiders.

Garrett now has 19 tackles and 4.5 sacks on the season, as he's been nearly impossible for offensive lines to stop. The second-year defensive end will look to keep it going Sunday against a Ravens team who has allowed 10 sacks in 2018.

