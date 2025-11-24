Garrett recorded five tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and forced two fumbles in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Raiders in Week 12.

Garrett led a dominating defense, which sacked Geno Smith 10 times. He's recorded sacks in five consecutive games, amassing 14.0 during that stretch. Since the sack became an official stat in 1982, no player has ever had more than 12.0 during a five-game stretch, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic. Garrett's season total sits at a 18.0 (11 games), which breaks his own franchise record of 16.0 set in both 2021 and 2022.