Garrett recorded just one tackle (one solo) in Cleveland's 13-6 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The Steelers pulled out all the stops against Garrett and largely kept him off the stat sheet, as he remains one sack shy of the single-season record. In two games against Pittsburgh this season, Garrett has just three tackles (one solo) and zero sacks. He'll get a Week 18 date with the Bengals to try and secure the elusive final sack. As it stands right now, Garrett has 59 tackles (42 solo), including 22.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and one pass breakup across 16 starts this season.