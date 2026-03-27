The Browns don't intend to trade Garrett, who agreed to restructure his contract earlier this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter apparently was told that the Browns are "100 percent not trading" the reigning DPOY. That won't necessarily stop other teams from calling, especially after Garrett agreed to a contract restructure that pushes back the execution dates for option bonuses in 2026-28 (a move that will reduce the current-year cap hit if he's moved after June 1). It's perhaps worth noting that the restructure also could come in handy if the Browns were to trade Garrett during the 2027 or 2028 offseasons. They seemingly plan to keep him for now, but perhaps with the knowledge that another year without major signs of progress could lead to Garrett asking out. He publicly requested a trade less than 14 months ago, in February 2025, only to then sign a massive four-year extension.