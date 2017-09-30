Garrett (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but he is not expected to make his season debut, Mary Cay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Garrett has been able to put in limited work throughout the week, but the team was always likely to be extra cautious with their No. 1 overall pick in order to avoid a lingering issue. Carl Nassib and Nate Orchard figure to continue seeing increased workloads if the rookie is ultimately ruled out. Expect confirmation on his status closer to kickoff on Sunday.