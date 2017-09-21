Browns coach Hue Jackson said Thursday that Garrett (ankle) hasn't been formally ruled out for the team's Week 3 game against the Colts, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

It seemed a foregone conclusion that Garrett would be sidelined for the first quarter of his rookie season after suffering a right high-ankle sprain in a Sept. 6 practice, but the defensive end has healed far quicker than the organization could have anticipated. Though he didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Garrett wasn't completely idle, as he shed his walking boot and did some cardio work on a stationary bicycle. Unless he's able to get back on the field in some capacity Thursday or Friday, Garrett will trend closer to doubtful than questionable for Week 3, but the fact the Browns aren't yet ruling him out to play is an encouraging sign regarding his health.