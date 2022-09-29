Garrett (shoulder/biceps) won't practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Garrett is still recovering from the left shoulder sprain and right biceps strain he suffered Monday in a single-car accident. According to Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site, Garrett was back at the team facility Thursday after he spent Tuesday and Wednesday recuperating from his injuries, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods noted that the star defensive end is viewed as day-to-day in advance of Sunday's game in Atlanta, per Cabot. With Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) both nursing injuries, the Browns' pass rush could take a significant hit in Week 4 if neither is available.
