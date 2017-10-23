Browns' Myles Garrett: Notches fourth sack
Garrett racked up four tackles (three solo) and a sack during Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to Tennessee.
In just three games, Garrett has accumulated a team-high four sacks, though Sunday's sack came when he merely touched Marcus Mariota who had given himself up behind the line of scrimmage. Nonetheless, he's been on a tear since recovering from a high-ankle sprain. and that should continue against the Vikings in Week 8.
