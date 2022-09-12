Garrett logged two sacks, four tackles, three tackles for loss, one blocked pass and forced a fumble in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Panthers in Week 1.

Before Carolina's fourth-quarter comeback, this game was all about the Browns' top-notch running game and a dominating effort by the defense, led by Garrett. In all, the Browns' defense had four sacks, six quarterback hits, seven passes defensed, and two turnovers. Garrett had a career-high 16 sacks in 2021 and seeks a fifth consecutive season with double-digit sacks.