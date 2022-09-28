Browns general manager Andrew Berry said that Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain and multiple cuts and bruises after the defensive end was involved in a one-car accident Monday, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Garrett was treated at a Cleveland-area hospital before being discharged a few hours later, and Berry noted that the 27-year-old has passed all concussion testing following the accident. However, Garrett's status for Sunday's game in Atlanta remains undetermined, and it's unclear if he'll be back on the field in any capacity Wednesday, when the Browns hold their first official Week 4 practice. Through Cleveland's first three games this season, Garrett has recorded seven tackles and three sacks.