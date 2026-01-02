Garrett (hip) doesn't carry a designation into Sunday's game against the Bengals, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Garrett ended Week 18 prep with back-to-back limited practices, which was enough for him to fade an injury tag for Sunday's regular-season finale. The veteran pass rusher sits at 22.0 sacks through 16 regular-season games and is one sack shy from surpassing Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt for the NFL's single-season record.