Garrett had two tackles, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and one pass defensed in Monday's 32-13 win over Cincinnati in Week 8.

Garrett and the rest of the previously maligned Browns' defense made life miserable for Joe Burrow, dropping him five times and hitting him on another seven dropbacks. Garrett, who had a lingering shoulder injury during the practice week, was on the field for 42 snaps (79 percent). He's recorded 4.5 sacks over the last three games and is looking like the disruptive force he was prior to an automobile accident that forced him to miss Week 4.