Garrett recorded two tackles and a sack in Sunday's 24-3 win versus the Bengals.

Garrett ran straight through the right tackle and a chip from the running back en route to sacking Joe Burrow, one of two such times Cincinnati's signal-caller was taken down behind the line of scrimmage in Week 1. He's on pace for his sixth consecutive double-digit sack season ahead of Week 2 at Pittsburgh.

