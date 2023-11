Garrett recorded two sacks in Sunday's Week 11 win over the Steelers.

Garrett heads into Thanksgiving with a league-high 13 sacks and looks like the front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year honors. He's three sacks off his career-high of 16, set last season. Garrett has also recorded 30 tackles (22 solo), 11 TFLs, 23 QB hits, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups.