Garrett played through a left ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Chargers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Garrett appeared to suffer the injury after a Chargers offensive lineman fell on him in the first quarter. He was noticeably bothered by the affliction for the remainder of the game but still finished with four tackles. While it doesn't seem as if the rookie will need to miss any time, it wouldn't be much of a surprise if Garrett appears on the injury report come Wednesday. Fortunately, this situation doesn't involve the same ankle he sprained prior to the season opener.