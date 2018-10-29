Browns' Myles Garrett: Posts sack in loss
Garrett recorded one tackle, a sack, in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh.
Garrett's sack Sunday gives him eight on the season, close to the league lead and one more than he posted as a rookie last year. He's been a dominant pass rusher all season, showing the talent that made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2017. Garrett and the Browns' defense will have their work cut out for them against Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs' offense in Week 9.
