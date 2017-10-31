Garrett (concussion) took part in Tuesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Returning to drills doesn't necessarily mean Garrett has completed every phase of the concussion protocol, as intimated by Petrak. Until a representative of the Browns states as much, Garrett's status could remain in limbo with the team entering its bye week.

