Browns' Myles Garrett: Practices with first-team defense Wednesday
Garrett saw reps with the first-team defense during Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
This was the first time Garrett received reps with the first-team defense since the opening of training camp, and the rookie defensive end was rewarded by lining up against one of the best in the league in Joe Thomas. Garrett is expected to open the year as a starter, but coach Hue Jackson is forcing him to earn it, and recent reports have indicated he's doing just that.
