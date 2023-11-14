Garrett recorded three tackles (one solo), with 1.5 sacks, during Sunday's 33-31 win against the Ravens.
Garrett's dominant season continues, and the 2017 first-round pick now has logged at least one sack in all but two games this season. Garrett is currently tied for the most sacks in the league with 11 and is on pace to surpass his career high of 16.
