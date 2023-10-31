Garrett tallied two tackles (two solo), including a sack, and a forced fumble in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Seahawks.

Garrett had another productive outing despite the loss and has now logged at least one sack in all but two games this season. The 2017 first-round pick already has 8.5 sacks less than halfway through the campaign and is currently on pace to set a new career high with 20.5.