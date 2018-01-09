Garrett, who accumulated three tackles and a sack in Cleveland's Week 17 loss to the Steelers, ends the season with 31 tackles and seven sacks.

Despite missing five games due to injury, Garrett managed to show why the Browns took him with the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He had sacks in back-to-back games to close out the year, which included a forced fumble in the finale. Health will continue to be a key factor for Garrett's productivity and improvement, but big things should be on the horizon for the defensive end.