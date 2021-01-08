Garrett (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Steelers, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

While Garrett's officially listed as questionable, coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that he's confident Garrett will be able to play, per Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram. The first overall pick in the 2017 draft is arguably the most important player on Cleveland's defense, as his 12 sacks this year marked his third straight campaign with a double-digit total in the category.