Browns' Myles Garrett: Questionable for Sunday
Garrett (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Garrett managed to put in limited work in Thursday's practice, but he'll likely have to test the ankle in pregame warmups Sunday before a final decision is made. If the linebacker does make his NFL debut against Cincinnati, coach Hue Jackson said that Garrett likely be play on a limited basis.
