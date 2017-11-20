Garrett accumulated three tackles (one solo) during Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Jaguars. He also recovered a fumble.

Garrett was unable to add to his team-high four sacks Sunday, but he did rack up two quarterback hits. Though the rookie has fully recovered from a concussion he suffered in Week 7, he played just 77 percent of the team's defensive snaps. That number should rise going forward, however, with Emmanuel Ogbah (foot) sidelined for the rest of the season.