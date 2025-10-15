default-cbs-image
Garrett logged two tackles in Cleveland's loss versus the Steelers on Sunday.

Garrett got off to a hot start this season but has struggled as of late, as he hasn't recorded a sack since the team's Week 3 win over the Packers. The 29-year-old will look to have a bounce back performance Week 7 versus the Dolphins.

