Garrett recorded four tackles (all solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a defensed pass in Sunday's Week 15 loss to Tennessee.

Garrett's sack came on a nine-yard takedown of Cam Ward late in the second quarter. That put Garrett in the history books as the 13th NFL player since sacks became an official stat to reach the 20-sack mark in a regular season. With four games remaining in the campaign, the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year has an excellent chance of reaching and surpassing the all-time NFL single-season record of 22.5 sacks, which was established by Michael Strahan in 2001 and matched by T.J. Watt in 2021. Garrett has been unstoppable of late, racking up at least one sack in seven straight games and totaling a jaw-dropping 16.0 sacks during that span.