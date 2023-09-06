Garrett (foot) was absent from the Browns' injury report Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
As expected, Garrett will start in Week 1 when Cleveland hosts Joe Burrow and Cincinnati. The four-time Pro Bowler is seeking his sixth double-digit-sack season in a row and remains a great option in IDP leagues.
