Garrett (ankle) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Garrett practiced on a limited basis Friday after having been held out Wednesday and Thursday, all while nursing a tweaked ankle sustained Week 7. His complete lack of an injury designation implies that the issue won't hold him back at all Sunday. Garrett is in the midst of a monstrous season, as he already has nine sacks and four forced fumbles through seven games. He'll work to keep up his momentum, and potential Defensive Player of the Year candidacy, versus Las Vegas.