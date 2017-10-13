Browns' Myles Garrett: Receives no injury designation
Garrett does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Garrett was limited in practice throughout the week but still avoided the questionable tag. The Browns are likely just illustrating caution with their first overall pick who will look to build upon his professional debut.
More News
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Logs limited practice•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Registers two sacks in NFL debut•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Gets starting nod in NFL debut•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: NFL debut on tap Sunday•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Won't play Week 4•
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...
-
Week 6 RB Rankings
How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...
-
Week 6 WR Rankings
Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...
-
Week 6 TE Rankings
Need a tight end for this week? Check out our expert rankings.