Garrett recorded five tackles, including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Ravens.

Garrett upped his sack total to 3.5 through two games. With the help of Garrett and despite an 0-2 start, Cleveland's defense has performed admirably thus far, allowing an average of 191.5 yards per game. He was also credited with two tackles for a loss and two quarterback hits.