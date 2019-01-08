Garrett accumulated 44 tackles (35 solo), 13.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2018.

While Garrett didn't necessarily rack up the tackle totals, he displayed his worth by getting to the quarterback 13.5 times, good enough for seventh in the NFL. The former first-round pick now has 20.5 sacks in 27 career games, and another impressive step forward should be expected from him in 2019.

