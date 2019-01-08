Browns' Myles Garrett: Records 13.5 sacks in 2018
Garrett accumulated 44 tackles (35 solo), 13.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2018.
While Garrett didn't necessarily rack up the tackle totals, he displayed his worth by getting to the quarterback 13.5 times, good enough for seventh in the NFL. The former first-round pick now has 20.5 sacks in 27 career games, and another impressive step forward should be expected from him in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...