Browns' Myles Garrett: Records first preseason sack
Garrett's only tackle came in the form of a sack during Monday's preseason victory over the Giants.
While Garrett enjoyed his first sack of his career -- albeit during the preseason -- he failed to make any other tackles throughout the course of his 22 snaps. We'll see if this year's No. 1 overall pick will make a bigger impact on Saturday against the Buccaneers, provided he's on the field longer.
