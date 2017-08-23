Play

Garrett's only tackle came in the form of a sack during Monday's preseason victory over the Giants.

While Garrett enjoyed his first sack of his career -- albeit during the preseason -- he failed to make any other tackles throughout the course of his 22 snaps. We'll see if this year's No. 1 overall pick will make a bigger impact on Saturday against the Buccaneers, provided he's on the field longer.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories