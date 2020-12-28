site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Myles Garrett: Records sack in loss
RotoWire Staff
Garrett had four tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits and one pass defensed in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Jets.
Garrett's recorded sacks in two straight games and has never gone more than one game without one. He's up to 12 sacks over 13 games.
