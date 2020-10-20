site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: browns-myles-garrett-records-sack-in-loss | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Browns' Myles Garrett: Records sack in loss
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Garrett had four tackles and one sack in Sunday's 38-7 loss to the Steelers.
Garrett recorded his seventh sack in six games and has at least one quarterback takedown in each of the last five. He's second in the NFL in sacks behind the Rams' Aaron Donald who has 7.5.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 24 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read