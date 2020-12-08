site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Myles Garrett: Records sack in return
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Garrett had two tackles and a sack in Sunday's 41-35 win over Tennessee.
Garrett returned from a two-week stay on the COVID-19 list and didn't miss a beat. He now has 10.5 sacks which ranks tied for third in the NFL, 1.5 sacks behind leader T.J. Watt.
