Browns' Myles Garrett: Registers one tackle Week 4
Garrett had one tackle and one quarterback pressure in Week 4's win over the Ravens, Scott Patsko of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Garrett was flying after three weeks, recording six sacks and 17 quarterback pressures while making an early play for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. But then the Ravens happened. Even with Garrett's quiet day, the Browns' pass defense was good, sacking quarterback Lamar Jackson four times, pressuring him 17 times (sacks, hits, hurries) and picking off two passes. Garrett shifted between the right and left ends per usual, but Baltimore made sure that guards were keeping a close eye on the one-one-one battles with the tackles. He was also double-teamed at times, with a tight end or running back helping out. Garrett should continue to receive attention, which creates opportunities elsewhere and makes Cleveland's overall defense one to consider.
