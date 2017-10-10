Garrett notched two sacks during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Jets.

Garrett wasted no time in collecting his first NFL sack, bringing down Josh McCown on the very first play of his career. The 2017 No. 1 overall pick was on the field for just 19 snaps Sunday as he continues to progress from a high-ankle sprain, but still managed to show off his skill, finishing with two sacks in his first game. Garrett will be licking his chops in Week 6 when the Browns meet up with one of the worst offensive lines in the Houston Texans.